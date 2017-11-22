Juarez will fall …Dogboe declares

World Boxing Organisation, (WBO), International super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe has predicted a sixth career loss for Mexican opponent, Cesar Juarez when they square off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on January 6 for a shot at the WBO super bantamweight interim world title.

Dubbed the ‘Battle of the Gold Coast’, it will pitch the undefeated Ghanaian against the hard hitting South American pugilist who is believed to be the one to hand Dogboe.

Speaking at the launch of the bout in Accra on Monday, Dogboe who recorded a 7th round TKO over Argentine challenger Javier Nicolas Chacon in their WBO International super bantamweight championship in July said he would add the much touted Juarez to his growing list of casualties come January 6.

“This is a fight that has got people from the western world predicting doom for me even before we enter the ring, but I have news for those people, if they think Juarez is tough, he has not yet met a tougher opponent.

According to Dogboe, the extremely confident Juarez is one of the top fighters in the super bantam weight division, a Mexican warrior who is that strong and knocks out his opponents at will but he is yet to meet “Isaac Royal Storm Warrior Dogboe from the Togbe Badu Royal house in Anyako, who nothing passes above or beneath.”

Likening the fight to that of a David and Goliath affair, Dogboe whose current record stands at 17-0, 11KOs noted that he will face this challenge head on and like David, he would triumph.

“Juarez is a dangerous guy, he may have a great CV on paper, 20 fights, 15 KOs and five losses but I will make it six losses for him come January next year.”

He said many have quizzed why he accepted the fight to which he explained that, the Rising Star Africa Promotions team believes in fighting the best in order to become the best and a champion everybody respects.

“I don’t take any opponent lightly; never in my career have I taken any opponent lightly, I believe this fight would bring the best out of me and I’m up for it.”

Dogboe who broke camp in the United Kingdom and jetted into the country over the weekend for the press launch of the bout noted that he and his team are not leaving any stone unturned in their bid to wrestle the title.

“I believe in the strategies my father and trainer have planned for this fight and together with God on our side we will deliver another knockout come January and the world title for Ghanaians,” he added.

Dr Donald Senanu Agomenu, a member of the Rising Star Africa Promotion team urged the corporate sector to partner them in raising funds to stage a successful fight.

The team needs US$500,000 to stage the event, adding that the amount will go into travels, accommodation, purse and other related items.

According to him, the success or otherwise of the event could go a long way in determining whether Ghana will have the nod to stage the world title proper or not.

