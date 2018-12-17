Jospong Group joins Chief Imam in thanksgiving prayers

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong and Zoomlion Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong last Friday joined the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in prayers at the late Imam Abass Memorial Central Mosque at Fadama in Accra.

It formed part of the annual thanksgiving service of the Jospong and Zoomlion Group of Companies.

Dr Agyepong was accompanied by some senior management personal of the company. Also present at the service was the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Boniface Abubakar Sidique.

As part of the thanksgiving service, the Jospong and Zoomlion Group donated an amount of GH¢10,000 to support the construction of the late Imam Abass Memorial Central Mosque and also donated rice and oil which were distributed to worshippers at the Mosque.

Dr Sheikh Sharubutu prayed for God’s blessing on the company and lauded Dr Agyepong for joining him for prayers at the late Imam Abass Central Mosque.

He also expressed gratitude to the Jospong and Zoomlion Group for embarking on a massive clean-up at Fadama prior to the thanksgiving service.

The National Chief Imam also commended Dr Agyepong for his business exploits which had created job opportunities for so many people in the country.

Dr Agyepong expressed gratitude to Dr Sheikh Sharubutu for the love he had shown him over the years.

He said the National Chief Imam had been “there for me both in good and difficult times,” stressing that the advice and wise council from Dr Sheikh Sharubutu had contributed to the success of Jospong and Zoomlion Group of Companies.

The Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, Mr Sidique for his part commended Mr Agyepong for his contributions to the development of Ghana and Africa at large, noting that Dr Agyepong had companies in Sierra Leone, Liberia and other African countries.

