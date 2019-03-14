‘Joshua, Wilder fight closer’

ANTHONY Joshua and Deontay Wilder’s potential mouthwatering unification fight has edged closer, with “a clear desire from both sides to make the fight”, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

WBA, WBO and IBF world champion Joshua makes his US debut against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Meanwhile Wilder recently failed to agree terms over a rematch with Tyson Fury and has since been ordered to defend his WBC title against Dominic Breazeale.

Hearn told Sky Sports last month he hopes both men can meet after their respective fights and has now indicated Joshua is closing in on his shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“It’s very encouraging,” Hearn said. “I’m not going to say too much on it, because I don’t want to jinx anything. But I think there’s an opportunity there for someone to be a mediator to get the fight done.

“Clearly, the relationship between Team Wilder and Team Joshua is not the best. I think this is a route that is going to be very beneficial to the making of that undisputed fight.

“It’s not just about doing a deal with Wilder, it’s about doing a deal with Joshua.

“They’ve got their work cut out, but the pieces are coming together. There’s a long way to go but we’ll see where it goes.” – Sky Sports

