Jordan rejoins Kotoko

Former Kumasi Asante midfielder, Jordan Opoku has rejoined the club in a one-year deal.

His signature thus end speculations over his future having been part of the club’s preseason training.

He signed for the Porcupines from Berekum Chelsea in 2013 and left in 2016 and has now earned a third stint – joining from Sakaeo FC in Armenia where he played in the 2017 season.

The intention is to strengthen the team ahead of their participation in both domestic and continental competitions, notably the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and the CAF Confederations.

Jordan told asantekotokosc.com his target is to help improve the team for the tasks ahead.

“We will play on both the local front and in Africa and that requires a good team. I am here to do my part to help. Football is a team sport and so it won’t take me alone to improve the team but the collective effort of everyone here,” he said.

“I am here to do my part and I’m confident that my colleagues would also do theirs so that, together, we can put the team in a respectable position,” he concluded.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER