Jordan Ayew: Why I chose Swansea City

New Swansea City acquisition Jordan Ayew has shed light on his decision to join the Premier League side.

The Ghanaian completed a three-and-a-half-year move on transfer deadline day last month after struggling for opportunities at former club Aston Villa, who play in the Championship.

The 25-year-old joined the Swans five months after his elder brother Andre departed the club.

“I think I made a wonderful choice,” Ayew told Swans TV.

“I need stability and I think this is the perfect place for me to grow and improve in a lot of aspects.”

“I am so grateful to be here. It’s the next step in my career.”

“I have been here several times in the past with my brother and I saw a lot of positive things.”

“He spoke to me about the club and he said only good things. It didn’t take too long for me to make a decision.”

“I always knew this team had quality players. The team had hard times last season, and this season didn’t start too well.”

Ayew made his Swansea debut as a second half substitute in a 2-0 league triumph over Leicester City on Sunday.

The frontman moved to England in 2015 from French outfit Lorient, having earlier been on the books of Sochaux and Marseille. – Goal.com