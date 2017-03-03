Jomoro district prepares for mass rice production

Assembly Members in the Jomoro District have been asked to identify farmers in their respective areas with lands suitable for rice cultivation for official registration.

Mr. Paul Essien, the Member of Parliament for the area, gave the directives at the weekend in Tikobo No.1 near Half-Assini during a private meeting with assembly members in the area.

He said the Ministry of Food and Aquaculture was collecting data on rice farmers for government’s assistance to go into rice production for local consumption and for export.

The meeting organised by the MP and attended by 25 out of the 45 members of the house was used to discuss government’s policy on agriculture.

Mr. Essien said the NPP government has under its agriculture policy, made provision in its impending budget for rice cultivation and stressed that farmers in his area should take advantage of it to improve their lots.

He in this regard urged the assembly members to furnish him with their respective lists by Friday March 3, 2017 for onward submission to the sector ministry for the necessary action.

Mr. Essien told the members that they were his channel for developing the communities and should therefore inform him of their needs and aspirations regularly.

He said he was representing the constituency in Accra and should be assisted to discharge his duties diligently as required.

According to the MP, he and the assembly members shared common responsibilities towards the development of the area and should therefore join hands in realising such objectives, and noted that they would be commended if the area saw significant improvement in their tenure of office.

Mr. Bernard Nyankey, assemblyman for Mpataba electoral area, commended the MP for the meeting which according to him was unprecedented in the history of the area and assured him of their fullest cooperation in his work.