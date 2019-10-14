Johnson Smith rejoins Kotoko

Asante Kotoko has officially confirmed the appointment of Johnson Smith to the position of assistant Head Coach at the club.

The announcement was made by the club earlier on Saturday with a short YouTube video revealing Smith’s arrival.

Smith is expected to provide support for Kjetil Zachariassen who will be leading the team into the CAF Confederation Cup after their failed CAF Champions League campaign.

For Johnson Smith, the appointment means he gets to return to the club after working with the team about 11 years ago.

He was the assistant to Bashir Hayford in 2007 and he acted as caretaker when Hayford left the club in 2008. Smith moved from the club in 2009.

In is most recent job, Smith coached Karela FC into the Premier League and was the brain behind their impressive run to the final of the NC Special Tier 1 competition earlier this year.

Smith and Zachariassen will lead Kotoko to face San Pedro in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff first leg on October 27. -Citisports