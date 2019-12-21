Joe Mettle thrills patrons at ‘Love Gift’

On the night of Sunday, December 15, patrons who were present at the Kumasi Mall for the ‘Love Gift 2019’ were overwhelmed by the ministrations from Joe Mettle and the other ministers.

Love Gift 2019 was a perfect and successful event, and was organised by Joe Mettle Ministries and powered by Reverb Studios.

The programme is organised annually every Christmas season and the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, was part of this year’s edition.

Main artistes who were on the bill were Akesse Brempong, Pastor Sammie Obeng Poku, Jojo Arhin and Obaapa Christy.

There were perfomances also from Joshua Ahinful and the Travailers Music group (All female group).

Joe Mettle and his team also blessed the land of Kumasi with repertoires from his hit albums, ‘God Of Miracles’ and ‘Wind Of Revival’.

The day before the event, the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) Artiste of the year and team organised an outreach to Secondary Schools and a free screening at Amakom MA.

People all over the area and the outskirts of Kumasi participated in this exercise, which was the first time the event had been organised in the Ashanti Region and many souls won for Christ.

By Sampson Kofi Annin Agyekum