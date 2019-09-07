‘Jewels in the street’ launched in Accra

A new reality show aimed at transforming the lives 20 head porters (Kayayei), known as ‘Jewels in the street’ was launched in Accra on Thursday.

The show, which would be aired every Saturday beginning today, is aimed at transforming the lives of the girls, and will also seek to deter others from migrating from the four Northern regions to seek greener pastures in the capital city.

The first of its kind in Ghana, the new show is being organised by Marvelin House Limited to provide education, professional skills and other mentoring opportunities to head porters, who through no fault of theirs, find themselves in the streets.

The girls, who are currently being housed in a luxurious home on the Spintex road, would among other things engage in various tasks assigned to them to help them to socialise.

Winners of the show would have a fully sponsored two-year apprenticeship, an accommodation and an investment package of GH₵ 3,000, which could be accessed after their apprenticeship.

Speaking to some selected media after a tour of the reality house, Chief Executive Officer of Marvelin House, organisers of the event, Mavis Leonards, said at the end of the event, the girls were expected to become role models in their native communities.

“The show would highlight the plight of these young girls and also help them become what they dream of,” she said.

She called on corporate bodies to support the initiative to bring out the best in the girls.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU