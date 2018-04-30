Jewel Ackah dead… NDC eulogises him

Veteran highlife legend, Jewel Ackah on Friday passed on at age 73.

The iconic musician reportedly died at his Tema Community 11 home after battling with a number of illnesses including stroke.

His condition was said to have deteriorated in the last two weeks compelling family members to seek his discharge from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he was on admission.

Prior to his demise, Mr. Ackah who was popularly known for composing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anthem, “Arise”, was said to be living at the mercy of benevolent individuals.

Jewel Ackah was known for hit songs such as ‘Asomdwoe Hene,’ ‘Abena,’ ‘I’m in the Mood,’ ‘Joyce Sane Bra,’ and ‘Me Wo Bi’.

He was born in 1945 at Axim in the Western Region of Ghana and started his career as a professional footballer but went on to use his powerful, soul-tinged vocals with the cover-version band the Pick Ups in 1965.

From thence, he had not looked back on his passion for music, churning out over 27 albums to his credit until his death.

Relatedly, two former presidents; Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama have paid glowing tributes to the deceased veteran musician via social media.

Former President Rawlings took to twitter on Saturday morning to acknowledge the late Ackah for his contribution to the NDC’s popularity in the country through his musical compositions.

“You made a significant contribution to the Ghanaian music industry. Your danceable tunes are immortalised in the NDC, helping to catapult its name across the country.

Ghana has indeed lost a jewel. Fare thee well Jewel Ackah. Sincere sympathies to the family,” he said.

On Facebook and Twitter, former President Mahama yesterday wrote: “Jewel was a great musician who has to his credit many albums including ‘Asomdwehene’ and the earth shaking NDC anthem.”

“He will be sorely missed by Ghanaians, particularly the rank and file of the NDC. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest and comfort his family,” he added.

At the NDC unity walk in Kumasi, former President Mahama eulogised the deceased music prodigy, emphasising how his immense role cannot be downplayed by the party.