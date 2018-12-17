Jesus makes day for City

Gabriel Jesus notched a brace and Raheem Sterling scored with his first touch as Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Everton at Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian registered his first league goals since August with a cool first-half finish and a bullet header, as the Citizens bounced back from their first league loss of the campaign at Chelsea last weekend.

Toffees boss Marco Silva opted for five at the back to try to stifle the hosts’ attacking power, but they rarely managed to subdue Pep Guardiola’s men, with Leroy Sane and Jesus particularly menacing. Sane assisted both opening goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin did reduce the arrears for the visitors just past the hour, but substitute Sterling – who had endured a testing week in the spotlight off the pitch – put paid to the Toffees’ hopes of rescuing a point when he nodded in within minutes of coming off the bench.

The result means City maintain their formidable home record in the league this term.

Everton stay seventh, but could end the weekend lower if results go against them. – Eurosport