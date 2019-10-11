Jeff Fenech undergoes﻿ ﻿marathon heart surgery

AUSTRALIAN boxing legend Jeff Fenech has successfully undergone lifesaving surgery overnight to replace an infected heart valve.

The three-time world title winner was admitted to a Bangkok hospital three days ago when he began coughing up blood during a training session.

In a five-hour operation, during which Fenech sat up rather than laid down, surgeons replaced the heart valve and drained fluid from his lungs.

The champion boxer’s spirits were bolstered by the arrival of his three adult children – daughters Kayla, Jessica and son Beau – in Thailand.

They met with their father just 10 minutes before he was wheeled into the operating theatre and briefly after his surgery.

“It all went fine. He’s woken up and he’s gone back to sleep,” Kayla Fenech told The Today Show.

“I was just crying, but I said I love you and everything’s going to be fine, stay strong. He’s a fighter – he’s always been tough. I believe he will get through it.”

Fenech’s recovery period is expected to take three or four days. A large group of family, friends and well wishers have gathered to meet him.

Dubbed “the Marrickville mauler”, Fenech’s decorated boxing career saw him become a world champion at bantamweight (53.5kg), super bantamweight (55kg) and featherweight (57kg).

His professional record included 29 wins, 21 of which were by knockout. – 9News