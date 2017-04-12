Jayee University College graduates 400 students

Jayee University College (JUC) has graduated 400 students at its 8th congregation held in Accra at the weekend.

The students graduated in various disciplines including Business Administration and Communication Science.

Speaking at the ceremony held on the theme ‘The role of the private university in national capacity building’, the President of JUC, Professor Emmanuel Nicholas Abaka mentioned that, there was the need for government to support private tertiary institutions to promote national development.

“Such institutions have highly contributed to admitting qualified students who failed to gain admissions into the public universities so they deserve more support from government,” he added.

He said phase one of infrastructural expansion of JUC in Cape Coast had been completed and lectures were expected to commence in September this year.

According to Prof. Abaka, the school would continue to give the best of training to students to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

He expressed gratitude to the University of Education Winneba (UEW), for their support over the years.

Prof. Abaka advised the graduands to apply the knowledge they acquired to the benefit of society.

“Go out there and bear fruit that will stay, exploit your innovative skills and knowledge effectively to become great innovator, pathfinders, employees and entrepreneurs,” Prof. Abaka added.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke said that it was important for Ghana to build on quality education to generate innovations and boost economic growth.

He said it was in that vein that UEW continued to partner with JUC “to plan for future capacity to meet the expected demand for the country’s educational needs.”

He commended the management of JUC for offering programmes that were relevant to national development and placing emphasis on the practical aspects.

“We are committed to making an impact on the country’s educational system and I assure you of our committed support in nurturing you to excel,” he added.

Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UEW, called on the government to encourage greater collaboration between private and public institutions through the use of steering mechanisms that put the priority needs of the country first.

He also advised graduands to note that their contribution to the nation would be more effective if they went about their duties with dedication, honesty and high moral standards devoid of corruption.

By Raissa