Japanese ambassador c’ssions 6-unit classroom block in Tamale

The Japanese ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Tsutomu Himeno has commissioned a six-unit classroom block to promote teaching and learning for pupils at the Datoyili T.I. Ahmadiya Primary School in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region.

The facility included a four-unit Kumasi Ventilated Improved Pit (KVIP) toilet, a urinal, head teacher’s office and staff common room for teachers.

It was funded through the Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) and is expected to benefit more than 260 school children as well as increase enrollment among school going age in Datoyili and its nearby villages.

Addressing the chiefs, teachers and people of Datoyili here yesterday, Mr Himeno said the facility which is valued at GH₵ 318, 000, would provide a better learning environment and educational opportunities for the children in the community.

He expressed gratitude to the community leaders in Datoyili whose efforts had contributed to the construction of the school block and urged them to take good care of the facility to benefit future generation.

The Coordinating Director of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Sarfo Kantanka urged the people of Datoyili to send their children to school.

He said parents who send their children to farm during school hours should not be encouraged and called on the elders of the Datoyili to take stiff action against such parents.

Mr Kantanka said the assembly would provide all the necessary support to ensure that the school was among the best in the metropolis.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Ayishetu Leticia Adam appealed to stakeholders to support the school.

She said the school needed books, funiture and computers to enhance the performance of both teachers and pupils.

In another development, the Japan Embassy has handed over a children’s ward to authorities of Zabzugu District Hospital to improve maternal and child health service.

The facility which cost GH₵320,000 was acquired through the Japan Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security.

FROM BERNARD BENGHAN, TAMALE