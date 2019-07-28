‘Jabulani’ song is my testimony – Casandra

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Sandra Apperty, known in showbiz circles as Casandra, has revealed that her new song ‘Jabulani’ (In God I rejoice) is her testimony to tell the world about what God has done for her.

“This song, Jabulani, a Zulu word which means “In God I rejoice”, is a testimony to tell the world what God has done in my life.”

Speaking to The Spectator, Casandra, said she was taken ill in 2018, a situation which impeded her growth as an artiste, making her inactive throughout the year.

It was against this backdrop that she was healed and bounced back strongly as an artiste, making it prudent to rejoice in the Lord.

For her, the song is to inspire people never to give up in the Lord, regardless of the challenges they faced.

Casandra said the song, which was recorded in Ghana, is available on all online music stores for downloads.

Most of her songs, she said, emanate from her life experiences and she believed music was a way of connecting people with such life-changing experiences to encourage humanity.

Casandra is also a media personality and entrepreneur based in South Africa. In her early days in the media, she was the producer of TV Africa’s travel show ‘XposeAfrique’, and a former hostess of the morning show ‘Maakye’.

She got onto the gospel music scene in 2005, when she recorded her first album, and her second studio album dropped in 2010. With many years of experience in her musical career and hard work, she won an award at the Ghana Music Awards, South Africa, in November 2018.

Edem Mensah-Tsotorme