‘It takes parents, teachers to train responsible children’

It takes both parents and teachers to train responsible children, Mr Shadrach Hammond, the Budget Director of the Ga South Municipal Assembly has stated.

He was speaking at the fourth graduation ceremony of the Archfield School held at Nyanyano, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on the theme, ‘Training responsible children; Duty requiring adult guidance’.

The Budget Director said, it required the commitment of parents to ensure responsible children, adding, “Parents have now become strangers to their own children, because they are absent from home most of the time.”

He said a responsible child did not need to get A’s in class but an average child who knew what was right or wrong was better off than having A’s with the wrong attitude.

Mr Hammond said: “Parenting must not be left to celebrities who misdirect our children” and called on parent to know the favourite programmes of their children and discourage them from social platforms.

He urged parents to be role models and encourage their children to do house chores so that they could lead responsible lives in future.

The assistant head teacher of the school, Mr Dennis Nyarkpo, in his speech, said the future of the nation was based on responsible children.

According to him, children who did chores and help their parents at home grew to accept responsibilities and became successful in life.

He charged parents to find time from their busy schedule to have face-to-face interaction with their children each day, adding, “Parents must identify and nurture the dreams of their children to enable them display their talents.”

Parents and guardians were treated to cultural dancing, poem recitals, modeling and drama.

In all 52 pupils graduated from KG2 to Class One, 28 from class 6 to JSS and 23 from JHS3 to second cycle school.

From Daniel Amoo Nyanyano