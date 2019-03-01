Issah Samir set for Indece day comeback

One of Ghana’s finest boxers, Issah Samir has vowed to stage an impressive comeback when he faces Burkinabe challenger, Patrice Sou Toke at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 6.

The two would battle it out as the headline fight for the evening dubbed “Independence Day Rumble” organised by Landmark Promotions and organisers of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing series, as part of Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations.

The Burkinabe hard hitter faces the undefeated middleweight boxer Issah, the junior brother of Bastie Samir who defeated Braimah Kamoko aka ‘Bukom Banku’.

Bastie also knocked out a Beninois Raoul Lokossou in round two over the weekend during their light heavyweight bout on the Asamoah Gyan Fight Night series.

Issah would take a lot of inspiration from his brother when he battles it out with the Ouagadougou based hard-hitter known as ‘le Bombardier’.

“I need to be at my best and win on my comeback having stayed out for almost six months,” the undefeated Samir, 29 (16-0-0) stated at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said, a win would mean a lot to him and his career as he looks forward to dominating Ghana boxing at his weight division and eventually get a world title shot.

Toke is no stranger to Ghana boxing. He suffered a Unanimous Decision loss to Ghana’s Patrick Allotey at the Lebanon House in Accra nine years ago when both challenged for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver Welterweight title.

Sou Toke, 35, (23-6-1) arrived in the country yesterday, February 28 ahead of the fight.

Other fights on the night include a WABU super middleweight clash between undefeated super middleweight star, Delali Miledzi (8-0-0) and Burkinabe Jules Kabore.

Musah Rahman Lawson would clash with Robert Brew in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Also, Raul Ajaho will face a yet-to-be-announced opponent in a six-round super bantamweight brawl while Eric Quam meets Richman Ashley in an eight-round super featherweight fight with veteran Malik Jabir, alias ‘Bukom Snake’ squaring off with Kamarudeen Boyefio in an eight-round super featherweight contest.

An interim national lightweight championship belt will be on the line as Nathaniel Nukpe comes face-to-face with Victor Kuwornu in their national championship.

The night will be climaxed with an eight-round super bantamweight clash involving John Laryea and Issifu Salifu.

Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Promotions, Anthony Kerma urged fans to be part of the exciting night of boxing to commemorate Ghana’s Independence anniversary.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE