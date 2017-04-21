Israel supports Ghana’s fight against ‘galamsey’

The State of Israel is solidly behind Ghana in the fight against illegal mining, known as ‘galamsey’, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Ami Mehl, has assured.

According to him, the Israeli government is ready to support Ghana to recover from the environmental degradation.

In a press release issued in Accra on Wednesday and copied The Ghanaian Times, he applauded government and other stakeholders for the determination to tackle the sprawling galamsey menace.

He said being blessed with such a beautiful country, it behooved on everyone in the country to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

“The exploitation of one natural resource should not become a death sentence to forests, water bodies and the life they support,” he said.

Ambassador Mehl said coming from a country that for many decades suffered existential threats due to water shortage, “I hope that Ghana does not find herself facing water crisis in the future.”

Mr Mehl commended the media for championing the campaign against the menace believing that with the political will and support from all and sundry, Ghana will overcome the galamsey menace.