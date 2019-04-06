Israel-Ghana Week of Dance Bridges held

It was a night of bliss and splendour as the maiden edition of the “Israel-Ghana Week of Dance Bridges” came to a close at the Efua Sutherland Studios of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, last Saturday.

The weeklong event was characterised by an awesome display of a wide range of performances which also showcased beautiful traditions and cultures of two countries.

A contemporary Israeli duet, Capsule, was performed on Monday to herald the opening of the programme.

It was an intimate work with an outstanding performance which combined the most abstract concepts of identity, self, relationships, community, and beliefs.

Not only was Capsule a riveting emotional experience, it was also marked with beauty and mystery which held the audience spellbound.

‘Y3 Si Gesher’ which means (We built a bridge) was put on display to climax the celebrations.

This performance explored the different systems developed to highlight individual struggles, passion and the collective power of working together.

‘Y3 Si Gesher’ was a collaborative piece put together by the renowned Israeli Dance Director, Oded Ronen, Department of Dance Studies of the School of Performing Arts, the Ghana Dance Ensemble, the Great Africa Heritage Ensemble and the National Dance Company.

The choreography piece showcased the movement systems developed to highlight the purpose for building bridges to bring Ghana and Israel together.

The performance was interspersed with symbolic individual pieces like Ronen’s solo dubbed ‘Whale Dream’ and Kofi Antonio’s ‘Tribute’, a piece in honour of Ghana’s illustrious son, Emeritus Professor J.H Nketsia who passed on within the dance week festival.

Addressing the audience on the last day, Dr Slivanus Kuwor, Head of Department, said the collaboration could not have come at a better time than this.

He said it was an eye opener and a very necessary collaboration which did not only showcase diversity but also revealed the beauty of unity.

On her part, the Israel Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Copper-Zubida, between the countries, underscored the strength in unity and the need for the two countries to work in close collaboration to develop their people.

By Cliff Ekuful