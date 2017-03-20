INVITATION FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST – PREQUALIFICATION OF CONTRACTORS FOR THE PROVISION OF CONTRACTOR MINING AT IDUAPRIEM GOLD MINE GHANA

INTRODUCTION

Iduapriem Gold Mine (the “Company”), an AngloGold Ashanti (“AGA”) asset, is in the process of assessing future contractor mining services options at its surface mine located 10km south of Tarkwa in Western Region, Ghana. Accordingly, the Company is inviting interested bidders (“Bidders”) to submit an Expression of Interest (“EOI”) for the provision of future mining works as detailed in the scope of work below (the “Works”).

SCOPE OF WORK

The Worksto be carried out must be conducted in a safe manner and in accordance with, among other things, the Mine’s policies (including but not limited to the Mine’s health and safety policy and plan), all applicable legal and statutory requirements and any relevant industry standards and guidelines.

The scope of Workscan be summarised as:

Mining development; Mining production; Mining services; Mobile maintenance; Mining management; Short term technical and mine operational engineering; Management reporting and controls; and Training and competency development programs.

INFORMATION REQUIRED

Bidders must submit their EOI together with the following supporting information to AGA:

The full name, address, telephone and e-mail address of the Bidder; The name of the Bidder’s principal contact, signed by an authorised representative; The background and corporate structure of the Bidder; A list of projects of a similar scale to the Works undertaken by the Bidder in the last 5 years; and The type of technology/solution to be offeredin relation to the Works.

All EOIs and support documentation must be received by AGAvia e-mailat iduamc2017@anglogoldashanti.com in Johannesburg,South Africa no later than 13h00 South Africa Time Zone UTC +02:00 on 31st March 2017. Please note, email submissionsmust not exceed 10MB. In the event that the submission exceeds 10MB, please split the submission into smaller parts and send same by way of multiple emails, each of which should not exceed 10MB.

Once the EOIs and accompanying supporting documents have been reviewed, AGA shall send a detailed Request for Quotation (“RFQ”) document to shortlisted bidders that, in AGA’s sole discretion, meet its prequalification criteria. For the avoidance of doubt, a Bidder’s submission of an EOI and supporting documents does not guarantee it being shortlisted and participating in the RFQ process.

CLARIFICATIONS

All questions arising during the EOI period must be directed to:

Scott Izat

Commodity Manager HME, OTR Tyres and Mining Contractors

sizat@anglogoldashanti.com