Invisible Stars win ﻿E/R Blind Soccer

Invisible Stars from the Eastern region emerged winners of this year’s Blind Soccer League which ended at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

They defeated Great Olympics from the Volta region 1-0 at the finals, courtesy a strike from Meshack Agbor to ensure they walked away with the ultimate trophy.

The Stars had an impressive run ahead of the finals as they defeated Mysterious Brothers FC from Greater Accra on penalties before booking a date with Great Olympics.

One of the winner’s outstanding players, deservedly emerged as the Best Player of the tournament with Meshack Agborzor crowned as the Goal King with three goals.

The competition was organised by the Ghana Blind Soccer Association (GBSA) headed by Lady Bodyseer Boakye, Patrick Johnson and Shaaban Mohammed.

Speaking at the closing ceremony,Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Wilson Abedu Wilson, said he was delighted with the commitment of the players and urged them to continue working hard to become the best.

He stressed the desire of the Authority to support the cause of blind football in Ghana, adding that,“Everybody is a winner. The participants have been very helpful and the more you practice the ore you become better so organizers should put together more of such events” he added.

Aside the NSA, 2019 Blind Football League was supported by JICA, Chrissa Global Foundation,the National Paralympic Committee and Magbega Multimedia.

The next event which would have six regions participating is scheduled for the end of December.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE