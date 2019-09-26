‘Introduction of Comprehensive Sexual Education will undermine cultural, moral values’

The introduction of the Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) in the country’s educational curriculum will undermine the cultural and moral values of the country, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV) has said.

According him, safeguarding of the country’s indigenous traditional, cultural, sexual rights and family values were critical to addressing the threat of Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights (LGBT) of the people.

He said this at the launch of the African regional conference on families held in Accra yesterday.

The event was organised by Family Renaissance International (FRI) in collaboration with the NCPHSRFV under the auspices of the World Congress of Families.

The conference is slated for October 31 to November on the theme: “The African Family and Sustainable development: Strong families, strong nation.”

The CSE, Mr Foh-Amoaning said, when implemented, the programme would encourage and permit young people to explore and define their individual values, to the neglect of some rites accepted in the society.

“The duty of building a desirable Africa rested largely on the family and moral well-being of the society,” he stressed.

Reverend Mrs Catherine Onwiodukoit, Founding President of the FRI, on her part, said the welfare of the primary unit of the society had a strong correlation to achieving national development.

She noted that teaching the undiluted word of God, values and norms of the society would bring resultant positive effects and changes to the family unit.

Mrs Onwiodukoit stressed her outfit’s commitment to continue creating awareness on the importance of the family through God-centred information for the transformation of the society.

“We will continue to establish strong partnership and network with the different segments of society for effective and collaborative impact,” she emphasised.

BY ALLIA NOSHIE