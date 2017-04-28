Interior ministry pledges support for GIS

Minister for The Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has assured the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) that the Ministry would collaborate with the service to effectively manage the country’s borders and migration for national development.

He said the ministry was aware of the challenges the service was facing, mainly in the area of capacity building, Information and Communication Technology equipment, weapons, and transport, which should assist the service deal with terrorism as it is gaining grounds in the West African sub-region.

The minister made the pledge when he paid a day’s working visit to the national headquarters of the GIS, to interact with members of the National Immigration Management Committee.

Mr Dery urged the committee members to inform the ministry of other needs and challenges of the service for redress.

He stated that the ministry would work with the service in implementing provisions in the new Immigration Service Act, 2016 (Act 908).

Mr Dery said that the government appreciated the service’s role in securing the country’s frontiers in spite of logistical challenges the service was confronted with.

The Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, briefed the minster on the implementation status of the new Immigration Service Act, 2016 (Act 908), which gives the GIS personnel the legal backing to wield weapons in the discharge of their duties, the elevation of the rank of the Head of the GIS, the ranking structure as well as the change of Board of the Service to Council.

He said that because of the changes in the ranking system, vacancies had been created in the Commissioner rank category, necessitating the filling of those vacancies.

Mr Takyi stressed that there were promotion and interdiction cases pending as a result of the absence of the council and urged the minister to ensure the setting up of the council for the speedy implementation of the service policies.

He advocated the review of the Immigration Act, 2000 [Act 573], which is the operational law of the Service, and said that a committee has been set up to take up that job.

The minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister of The Interior, Henry Quartey, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mrs Adelaide Annor –Kumi, and officials of the ministry.



By Times Reporter