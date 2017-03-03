Inter Banks tennis tourney to be launched

Agnes Abu

Zion Management Africa Limited, organisers of the annual Champions Bowl Tennis Open, is set to launch a new tennis tournament involving financial institutions in the country.

To be known as the ‘Inter Banks Tennis Tournament’, the maiden edition of the tournament expected to be played on annual basis would be launched on Thursday, March 16 in Accra.

Speaking to the Times Sports, the CEO of the company, Mr. David Derhnick Coffie said “the objective of the tournament is to give key stakeholders of the sport the platform to appreciate tennis and consider it for future development.

“I want to partner the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) to restore the pride of Tennis in Ghana.”

Mr. Coffie hinted that Wilson Germany, producers of tennis products are on board to provide all the tennis products needed for the tournament.

Banks expected to participate include Cal Bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic Bank, ADB Bank, Unibank Ghana, Access Bank, First National Bank, First Atlantic Bank, Barclays Bank, Stanchart, Zenith Bank, HFC Bank, SG Bank and Capital Bank.

By William Fiifi Sey