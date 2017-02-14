Inter Allies holds Hearts

A spectacular display from Accra Hearts of Oak new goalkeeper, Benjamin Mensah saved the Phobians from defeat to Inter Allies when the two clashed in their week one Ghana Premier League (GPL) game played at the El-Wak Stadium, yesterday.

The experienced goalkeeper who joined from New Edubiase stood between the Phobians and defeat as he dealt with the numerous attacks launched by the Tema lads.

As early as the fourth minute, Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah tested Mensah’s resolve with a carpet shot after beating Captain Robin Gnange.

The home side took the game to the visitors, drawing rings around the defense marshalled around Insuah Musah and Vincent Atinga who came on for Gnange in the 18th minute.

Hearts came into the game mid-way through with Malik Akowuah, Cosmos Dauda and Alex Kouassi coming close to breaking the deadlock.

But Hearts dominance did not last as Inter Allies took over again and tested Mensah in the 31st and 40th minutes, making double saves from Paul Abanga.

Allies continued as the dominant side on commencement of the second half, making a lot of incursions into the Hearts territory but on the countless occasions they threatened, they found the former Accra Great Olympics and King Faisal goalie a tough nut to crack.

The Phobians came into the picture midway through as Patrick Razak, Dauda Cosmos and Samudeen Ibrahim upped their game but failed to convert the opportunities that came their way.

Heart’s coach Henry Wellington brought on another former Olympics striker, Agbeshi Dotse who went close to scoring in the 75th minute but watched as his sublime kick miss the post by inches.

Mensah again drew the loudest applause on the rainy afternoon when he made two quick vital saves from substitutes Frederick Boateng and Samuel Konney to keep Hearts in the game.

It therefore came as a big surprise to miss out on the Man-of-the Match award which went to Ropapa Mensah of Inter Allies.

By Raymond Ackumey