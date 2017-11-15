Institute national reading competition for students – GES urged

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been urged to institute a national reading competition for students in the country to whip up the habit of reading.

According to Dr Kwasi Annoh, a former General Secretary of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW), such an initiative was necessary to unearth talents and improve the falling standards of education.

He was speaking at GAW’s 60th anniversary and Literary Awards Night in Accra last Saturday to honour outstanding literary achievements of Ghanaian writers.

Writers were awarded in categories for novel, short story, drama, poetry, children’s story and poetry, young writer, creative non-fiction, spoken word and scriptwriting.

Some renowned poets and writers including Professor Atukwei Okine, Madam Efua Sutherland, Dr. Kwasi Annoh, Dr Selby Ashong Katai and Mr Asiedu Yirenkyi received honorary awards for their distinguished literary works.

Dr Annoh in his address urged writers to churn out good books capable of shaping the morality and intellect of students to improve quality of education in the country.

He called on the government to support the works of Ghanaian writers by purchasing and stocking the various libraries with their products.

“We have lots of materials around with good content for our children but it is rather foreigners who mostly patronise our books. Why not government?” he queried.

Dr Annoh further urged parents to have time to supervise the academic work of their children and encourage reading amongst them to build the nation.

Mr Kojo Yankah, a former Minister of State and prolific writer, asked that Ghanaians develop interest in reading the history of the nation and Africa to effectively contribute to its development.

He donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to support the organisation of GAW’s 2018 awards specifically the “Best Writer in African Literature” category.

The President of GAW, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng paid glowing tributes to some past executives and writers who have kept the vision of GAW running over the years.

