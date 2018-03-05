Inspector Ashelevi buried, promoted posthumously at Assistant Superintendent of Police

The government has announced a compensation package of GH¢185,374.85 to support the wife and children of the late Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi who was murdered during an attack on the Kwabenya Police Station and the escape of seven prisoners in Accra in January this year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in consultation with the Police Council also posthumously promoted Chief Inspector Ashilevi to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

“He said he was fighting for the people of Ghana and must not be forgotten. We will do everything to preserve his memory and will do everything to resource the Police Service,” he added.

The Vice President, Mr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced this at the funeral of the late officer at Kwabenya, in Accra last Saturday, stating that the wife and children of the late peace officer are to report to the Police headquarters today to claim the package.

He said government had also directed the release of funds to pay the enhanced compensation to 122 other personnel who either got injured or lost their lives in the period under review and not received their compensation packages. The payments are expected to be completed by the end of March 2018.

“This payment covers all personnel who have applied and waited for compensation packages since 2002 and who have not been paid appropriately,” he added.

The Vice President said the government was saddened by the Kwabenya incident and others which have occurred and are of concerns to the President and the government.

“His death is very painful one. He was a selfless patriot, he died in line of duty protecting the people of Ghana,” he added.

Dr Bawumia said the government would ensure that security officers were given the protection they deserve and their welfare taken care of.

The Vice President said the government had resolved to improve the general welfare of the police service, adding that appropriate funds to the police would be made available for the personnel.

He said it was the duty of the government and the people of Ghana to also protect the police personnel in the country.

It was emotional as mourners wailed uncontrollably when the body was carried away to Achimota Cemetery for burial.

In attendance were the Minister for Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, members of the Police Management Board, and retired IGPs among others.

Born on February 17, 1967, Chief Inspector Ashilevi was enlisted into the Police Service on December 1990 and passed out in August 1991 as a Constable Class II at the Police Training School Winneba in the Central Region.

In a tribute by the wife, Mrs Esther Ashilevi described his husband as a very special person to her and the children who was an extremely kind and considerate husband and father, very generous and compassionate and extremely hard working.

The Ghana Police Service in a tribute read by the Kwabenya District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, James Asiedu said the fallen Police Officer was hard working, discipline, loyal and dedicated to duty which won him a place of honour in the Service.

He said the deceased made some modest contribution to the development of the Service in the area of enforcing discipline.

In a sermon on the theme “The eternal home of the redeemed”, the President of the Apostolic Church Ghana, Apostle Peter Oko Mankralo urged Christians to be at peace with their God and all times.

He said Christians should always call for unity and be discipline in all their activities, adding that they should be found blameless and spotless with God.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery assured of the Government’s continuous support in ensuring that lives and properties were saved in the country.

He gave the assurance that Ghana was safe, adding that the Police Service had revised its strategies and that he has confidence in them.

The Minister called on the public to support the police by providing vital information to them to help in crime combating in the country.

On his part the Vice president donated GH¢10,000 to the widow and GH¢5,000 to the family of the late officer.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi and Yaw Kyei