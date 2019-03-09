Inmate rescued by Christian Atsu dies﻿

Madam Theresa Amankwah, an inmate of the Nsawam Female Prison, who was rescued by Black Stars player Christian Atsu, has died at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

The late Madam Amankwah was receiving treatment from the facility, with financial support from Black Stars player, Atsu, through Crime Check Foundation, when the sad incident occurred.

She was sentenced to a 10-year jail term for selling Indian hemp (Wee).

Earlier, the late inmate told Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, a Prison NGO during the “Time with the Prisoner” TV series that, it was hunger that pushed her to sell the narcotic drug.

“It was not my desire to sell wee,” she added.

She explained that her in-law gave her the drug to sell, so she could get some commission to feed herself, children and grandchildren.

In the course of her incarceration, the inmate got sick and with support from Christian Atsu, through CCF, she was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The inmate’s health worsened and this compelled the NGO to facilitate another financial support from Atsu for a surgery at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital after which she was put on dialysis.

Shortly after this, the unexpected happened.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, who is also the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Prisons, who has been following the issue, disclosed to the GNA the late Madam Amankwah’s family’s willingness to let the Prison Service bury her.

He said the whole situation was sad because, the family indicated they could not mobilise funds to transport their relative back home.

He commended Atsu for supporting the late Madam Theresah Amankwah.

Madam Araba Magnuson, the lmmediate Past Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Nsawam Female Prison said the inmate came to the custody on April 5, 2017 on narcotic charges.

She said shortly after, the inmate started complaining of ill-health and was sent to the hospital with the support of the Prisons Service.

“At a point Madam Amankwah had kidney failure and had to go through dialysis and all these while, Atsu was the one supporting until her death,” she added.

Madam Magnuson confirmed that information had been sent to the family, but the family wants the Prison Service to bury their relative for them.

She appealed to families not to neglect their relations in Prison and called on families of inmates to show love, care and also express concern- “be behind them for them to feel loved”, she said. –GNA