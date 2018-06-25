Injunction on World Cup broadcast

MULTICHOICE Ghana, operators of DStv and GOtv and agents of SuperSport International, has secured an injunction barring Nour Vision, operators of Fly TV from airing the FIFA World Cup in Ghana.

This is because, they have not acquired the broadcast rights to the global soccer fiesta in Ghana neither on Pay-Tv nor Free to Air.

Checks from the official list of authorised broadcasters for Ghana for the World Cup and some other properties do not list FLY TV or Nour Vison as rights holders not just in Ghana, but across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Supersport through its appointed agent MultiChoice Ghana in Ghana, has instructed its lawyers to commence legal proceedings to stop Fly TV from airing the FIFA World Cup live from Russia.

According to Tony Forson Esq. legal counsel for MultiChoice Ghana, after studying the necessary documentation “we carried out the instructions of our client and successfully secured an injunction (Suit No. CM/BDC/0449/2018) on June 20, 2018, barring Nour Vision operators of Fly TV from any further broadcast of the FIFA World Cup until the final determination of the case.”

SuperSport Africa holds rights to major sports events including FIFA World Cup, Premier League, La Liga, Europa League, Champions League and La Liga) which are distributed by Multichoice Ghana through the DStv and GOtv platforms across Sub Sahara Africa.- GNA