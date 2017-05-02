Inesfly launches campaign to fight bedbugs in schools

Inesfly Africa Limited has launched a nationwide campaign to rid schools of bedbugs especially in boarding schools.

The bedbug menace, continues to be adversely affecting students’ health and school performance, and the company believes the campaign would help to fight bedbugs.

As part of the campaign, Inesfly Africa will undertake corporate social responsibility activities, such as spraying of dormitories of selected schools across the country with the company’s anti-bedbug solutions.

A statement signed by Mr. Oswald Suonbai-kyi, Communications Officer of Inesfly Africa said “while the campaign is in line with its general strategy of eradicating insect-vectors in multi-sectors including public health, hospitality and veterinary health, the menace of bedbug infestations in our institutions of learning has called for an urgent response to curtail the situation before it escalates into a national disaster”.

“The company is therefore set to undertake a series of corporate social responsibility activities in selected educational institutions ranging from basic to tertiary institutions. Many schools have benefited from this initiative in the past, yet the company is determined to extend support to as many schools as possible,” the statement said.

Explaining the rationale behind the current strategy, the statement quoted Mr. David Afugani, Chief Commercial Officer at Inesfly Africa, as saying that said the plight of students has always been an integral part of Inesfly’s vision, and it remains determined to schools to overcome the problem.

“Students need a very conducive learning environment devoid of the fear of insect bites and vector transmitted diseases. Sadly, this is not the case, and very soon, the situation will get out of hand if nothing is done. Inesfly Africa has the one-stop solution to fighting bedbugs and other insect-pests, and we believe that while liaising with the relevant stakeholders to deliver our promise, we can, in the meantime, meet students half-way in addressing the crisis,” he added.

Alongside the corporate social responsibility activities, he said the company has designed a 500ml bedbug solution exclusively for students.

“Already, the company has a 100ml bedbug solution in the market which is highly patronised by students, but upon a thorough assessment of the current bedbug menace threatening educational institutions, the company put together a special 500ml bedbug solution purposely for students at a slightly higher price than the 100ml bedbug solution for the regular market,” he said.

By Times Reporter