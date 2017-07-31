Indomie fetes pupis at “Our Day”

Some first cycle schools across Ghana have been provided with free meals to mark the end of the academic year popularly known as ‘Our Day’.

Provided by Indomie, a leading noodles brand, the gesture is in line with the brand’s free sampling that takes place in schools throughout Ghana.

Each academic term, Indomie is fed to about 1.5 million pupils throughout the country as an initiative to reduce malnutrition among children.

However, beyond the usual feeding programme, the brand owners of Indomie, De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL) has also provided specially cooked Indomie noodles for the end of academic year festivities in some selected schools throughout Ghana.

Belo Cida Haruna, Marketing Manager at DUFIL explained that the free special meals were provided to ensure that the children celebrate the end of the academic year.

“After a long and tiring academic year, we want to put a smile on the faces of our young brothers and sisters as they mark Our Day,” he said.

Haruna added Indomie’s free sampling programme which has been in place for more than a decade has helped children procure nourishment.

He said DUFIL will continue to run the programme in subsequent academic terms.

Agnes Botchway, Events Manager at DUFIL said the company would continue to roll out programmes and activities to support proper growth of children.

She commended the schools for their cooperation and encouraged the pupils to utilise their vacation properly.