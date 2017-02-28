Indomie distributors rewarded

Leading noodles brand Indomie has initiated a move to reward its key stakeholders with various mouth-watering awards including SUV vehicles.

Over 40 vehicles for private use and distribution vans have already been given out to distributors across the country to appreciate their work for 2016.

In a short ceremony to present the 3 SUV vehicles, the National Sales and Marketing Manager of DUFIL, Mr. Jeff Jose, commended distributors, retailers and consumers of Indomie noodles for their continuous support and promotion of the brand.

He indicated that “Indomie has the belief of appreciating its major stakeholders from distributors, wholesalers to consumers” and that he said explained the annual practice of giving out vehicles to their top performing stakeholders.

Mr. Jose explained that the company each year, gives out various prizes to distributors through to consumers with the presentation of the vehicles being the ultimate to the crown them all.

He said the vehicles that were presented last week were for performance for last year adding that several prizes and giveaways have been planned for this year as well.

He therefore, challenged the distributors and retailers to continue to work hard in order to win the prizes.

Mr. Jose explained: “Our vision is to bring nutritious meals to everyone in Ghana and what a better time to do something fantastic than the 60th anniversary of the country.”

De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL), brand owners of Indomie has since its inception been awarding gifts to its best distributors. In 2015 over 20 vehicles were given out to the best distributors.

