India pledges support for ‘One District One Factory’ programme

An Indian business delegation visiting Ghana to explore business opportunities, has promised to support the vision of the new government to establish at least one factory in the 167 districts in the country.

Led by Kapil Gupta, Director-General of Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), the delegation comprising representatives of 50 companies, arrived on Monday to explore opportunities for prospective investment.

It will hold a three-day conference and organise what it described as the largest Indian business exhibition during their stay in the country.

Addressing the media in Accra, Mr. Gupta said the conference is expected to attract over 200 local businesses and discuss ways of building joint business partnerships.

He said the delegation also looked forward to signing several Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with the government to strategise for the “One District, One Factory” initiative.

Mr. Gupta said some areas to be explored included engineering, food processing and technology, automobile, health and pharmaceutical building and construction, textile, footwear and agribusiness.

The first Secretary of Commerce at the Indian High Commission to Ghana, Pradeep Gupta, observed that Ghana had been growing economically in the West African region with the focus on trade enhancement and improving its presence in international trade.

According to Mr Gupta, Indian-Ghana shared very warm relations which had culminated into trade earnings of over 1 billion dollars annually.

Mr. Gupta said India had been supporting Ghana in many areas particularly in agriculture, food, health and was looking forward to strengthening the bilateral ties between both countries.

“India investment in Ghana is around USD 998 million making India the second largest foreign investor in Ghana,” he said.

The Head of Marketing at the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Adu Amoako, was optimistic that the arrival of the delegation and the subsequent conference and exhibition would provide a fine opportunity for joint ventures between local businesses and that of India.

He therefore urged local firms that would be participating in the conference to take full advantage of the opportunity.

According to Mr. Adu Amoako, the chamber would continue to support local businesses to grow but the onus was on the government to create the enabling environment for those businesses to thrive.

Mr. Amoako also called on the government to reduce taxes, improve the energy situation and support businesses to cut down the cost of doing business in the country.

By Charles Amankwa