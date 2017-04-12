‘Inculcate good reading habit in children’

Lily Akua Mintah, President of Share Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that caters for the educational needs of brilliant but needy students, has underscored the need for parents to help inculcate good reading habits in their children to influence their academic performance.

She observed that parents’ involvement in their wards’ academic performance contributes to an increase in their perceived level of cognitive competence.

Ms. Mintah made the observation on Saturday during reading and writing award ceremony for eight students from selected junior high schools in the Tema, Teshie and Nungua areas of the Greater Accra Region.

Master Albert Otsuor of TMA 1 JHS in Tema emerged the overall best, Nature Apreku of TMA 2 JHS, second runner up and Rhoda Asante of Nungua JHS, third runner up.

The rest were Robert Doe of Tema Community 8 No.1 JHS, Felicia Owusu of Community 5 No.3 JHS, Miriam Beble of Community 8 No.2 JHS, Prince Yibonte of Oninku JHS, Rahab Essilfie of also of Nungua JHS who came fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.

Ms. Mintah explained that reading and writing formed the essential basis for children to develop proper thinking methods, acquire the ability to understand and interpret basic concepts across the academic board and consequently culminate in an improved academic performance.

She lamented that the advent and evolution of technology continues to influence interest in reading hard copies of literatures such as books, magazines and journals.

She therefore, urged parents to monitor their children in the use of technology and the mass media which to some extent had affected the interest of students in reading.

She stressed that reading habits and extensive use of community libraries in the olden days to acquire knowledge was now a thing of the past.

This she said was contributing to the problem of examination malpractices which may be traceable to the poor reading interest and habits among a wide spectrum of students.

While urging teachers to develop warmth and open communication between them and students to enable them to adequately identify the strength and weakness of the student and devise means to help develop their academic skills, she entreated parents to also play their part by limiting the unproductive periods their children use in watching television programmes, playing games and on social media.

That, she said would help them develop positive attitudes towards reading which would in turn, increase their ability to perform better in their academic work.

The awardees were given various educational materials to support their education.

Share Foundation had over the past thirteen years embarked on educational projects and programmes such as modern well stocked libraries and formation of reading clubs in schools, educational tours and trips, career guidance and counseling services, donation of educational materials, top-up classes, refurbishment and award schemes.

From Ken Afedzi, Tema.