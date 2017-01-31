Improve science, technology edu – Chinese Ambassador

Madam Sun Boahong, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, has advised countries seeking rapid development to improve science and technology education.

She stated that China, which depended on science and technology for its economic development and social progress, has improved vocational and technical education.

The Chinese Ambassador, who made the call at the seventh graduation of the Data Link Institute, at Tema, for 329 students, at the weekend, stated that her country depended on science and technology for its economic development and social progress.

Madam Boahong indicated that “the Chinese government has constantly brought forth the innovation of ideology, institutions, policies, science and technology for its national development”.

Madam Boahong said China expanded its education and supported qualified tertiary institutions to train more technical experts.

She said China would improve its relationship with Ghana and support the country to develop its manufacturing sector.

Professor Jacob J. Nartey, President of the institute, said, the educational institution was committed to improving teaching and learning, to produce resourceful graduates.

He said the institute in collaboration with Jiangsu University of Science and Technology in China, has started a post-graduate programme in MSC Computer Science.

Prof. Nartey indicated that Data Link sought to train students to become self-employed and successful entrepreneurs after the completion of their courses.

The grandaunts pursued degree programmes in BSc Business Administration, Accounting Option, Banking and Finance Option, Marketing, BSc Computer Science, BCs Information and Communication Technology and Diploma in Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

By Daniel Amoo, Tema