Impounded motorbike vanishes from Ho MTTD

A MOTOR-CYCLIST who survived a road crash met a rude shock after his discharge from hospital when he turned at the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) in Ho to reclaim his impounded motorbike.

Mr. Elorm Agama, 27, a security officer at the University of Health and Allied Sciences was told by police investigators that the bike had gone missing and could not be found in the pool of impounded bikes and vehicles at the Volta Regional Police Headquarters.

Distraught by the incredible turn of events, Agama has, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the matter for the police to return the Royal Jungle motorbike, M 17-VR 1353, to him.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) V.O. Abrokwa, Volta Regional MTTD Commander said that the disappearance of the bike was highly puzzling and gave the assurance that the matter was being investigated.

Mr. Agama told the Ghanaian Times last week that his bike collided with a school bus at the Glalah Street junction at Ho-Ahoe on September 18, last year.

He was rushed to the Ho Municipal Hospital immediately after the accident.

Mr. Agama said that as part of investigations the police impounded the bike and vehicle.

“I was discharged from the hospital the following day and I went to the MTTD, hoping to claim my machine, only to be told by the investigator that my bike could no longer be traced,” he told the Ghanaian Times.

According Mr. Agama, the investigator whose name he mentioned as Chief Inspector Samuel Afudego, suggested an out-of-court settlement between him and the bus driver to which he agreed, but the investigator could not produce the motorbike.

“The investigator also blamed me for not turning up on the same day that he called me to come for the bike, but the truth is that I was still in pain that Friday when he called me,” Mr Agama revealed.

He said that the bike was offered to him by his employers at a hire-purchase for GHȻ 5,400, adding that “the police have now left me with more questions than answers”.

