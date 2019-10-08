Implement education reforms with equity-Torgbui Adukpo

The Dufia of Ehi in the Ketu North municipality of the Volta Region, Torgbui Dzeble Adukpo IV, has urged the government to implement educational policies with equity.

According to him, the situation where schools in the cities were provided with the needed facilities to make them shine, to the detriment of rural schools should no longer be entertained.

“Our children write the same examination with those in the cities, but our children cannot even get a place in good senior high and technical schools as their counterparts in other places,” he bemoaned.

Torgbui Adukpo made these remarks at the fourth edition of the Ehi on Saturday.

The festival held on theme, ‘Empowering women through agriculture and entrepreneurship’ attracted several prominent citizens, politicians and traditional authorities.

He stated that the Basic Entrance Certificate Examination (BECE) results of children from the town and villages of the land did not guarantee them a place in good senior high schools, a situation he explained, was greatly affecting the development of the town.

“Our mothers work hard to send their children to school. We do not expect them to complete school and sit at home without doing anything,” he added.

Torgbui Adukpo called for improvement in facilities in schools including the completion and stocking of the libraries with modern books, giving teachers incentive packages to enable them to give off their best, increase supervision in schools and also ensure that pupils in the areas enjoy the school feeding programme as in other places.

“All these challenges when adequately addressed would transform the schools into high grade schools that could guarantee good foundation for them to climb to the top like their peers,” he said.

He added: “We want total transformation in schools in towns and villages to enable the unfortunate children in deprived communities to rub shoulders with their peers and give hope to their parents, especially their mothers who toiled to cater for their children,” he added.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Titus Glover, assured the people of the government’s resolve to address all educational challenges.

According to him, free Senior High School had come to stay and urged the chiefs and people to ensure their children complete at least SHS, which is free.

“No nation can develop without education, that is why I am appealing to you to take advantage of the free SHS and be part of the history making process,” he added.

The Ehi community encompasses towns, villages and suburbs including, Ehiga, Ashiyor, Biase Anyiwome, Kakame, Tadzi, Ahufeto, Bedikope, Gbegbekope, Adzortei and Torgbere.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU, EHI