I’m in talks with two clubs – Akunnor

COACH CK Akonnor has disclosed that he is in talks with two clubs as he nears exit from Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Akonnor led Kotoko to win the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier 1 after he failed to qualify them for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup – the first time in 11 years in the club’s history.

However, he has been ousted from the head coaching role to a technical director with the management of the club claiming he has been elevated.

The former Black Stars skipper, who is of the belief that the move by Kotoko, was to sideline him, has expressed his unwillingness to take up the new role – revealing that he is in talks with two clubs, probably outside the shores of Ghana.

“I don’t want the technical director position. They wrote to me and I responded. It would have been an exchange of letters, but for now, everything is in the hands of the management.

“I’m in talks with two clubs and I am hoping things turn out well,” Akonnor told Pulse Ghana at the Marriot Hotel during the Ghana Football Awards on Sunday.

Akunnor was named Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards due to the successes he chalked with the Kumasi giants.

Meanwhile, Kotoko have appointed former AshantiGold coach Kjetil Zachariassen as Akonnor’s replacement. – Footballghana.com