I’ll use my position to sanitise political environment – Hamid

Mustapha Abdul Hamid, Minister-designate for Information has promised to use his good office to sanitise the political environment in the country.

He said, he would want to superintend over a country and media landscape devoid of insults and mudslingling against political opponents aimed at scoring undeserved attention.

Mr. Hamid said this when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday and was asked about what was perceived to be undignified remarks by him during the political campaign period.

The minority who had demanded the retraction of those remarks and an apology were not disappointed when the nominee said the remarks were rebuttals to the political heat at the time which needed collective efforts to tone it down.

Mr. Hamid said, he had deep regrets for the polluted political environment, which seemed to have poisoned the atmosphere, saying, that “we need to get rid of the polluted environment”.

He said, the relevance of his Ministry in the current multi-media terrain, was undisputed since it would serve as a platform to disseminate government information to the citizenry in order to measure the feedbacks.

Mr. Hamid said in a democratic jurisdiction such as Ghana it would be prudent to position the ministry to deliver an accurate, timely and truthful information, to the citizenry and also get feedback to promptly act on.

He said in that regard, Ghanaians should expect honest and accurate information devoid of partisan propaganda from him in order to make informed decision on issues.

In an answer to a question, the Minister-designate said his Ministry would not in any way create a censorship regime which was frowned upon by the Constitution.

He promised to accelerate any intervention process which might lead to transformations in any of the agencies under the Ministry in order to improve their mandated public service delivery.

Mr. Hamid gave the assurance that the Ministry would continue to use the media Development Fund for its intended purposes while striving to give the Broadcasting Bill his utmost attention to ensure its passage to streamline broadcasting activities in Ghana.

By Lawrence Markwei