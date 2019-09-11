‘I’ll use crowd funding to run my campaign in 2020’

An independent presidential aspirant for Election 2020, Professor Samuel Kweku Hayford, has assured that he will depend solely on crowd funding to fund his campaign in 2020.

“My campaign team will focus on crowd funding and be asking the citizenry to support and assist my campaign, I will be appealing to them for assistance and support and also will accept any offer,” he noted.

Crowd-funding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the internet which also is a form of crowd sourcing and alternative finance.

According to Mr Gane, “I want to change the scenario where people who have a lot of money are allowed to contest elections even when they are incompetent, I want every Ghanaian to be part of the process because I am coming to serve them and they must pull their weight behind the concept since they have a stake in what I want do.

“That is why I am not going to say to any Ghanaian, give me a specific amount of money but to also show that we can do politics and it doesn’t have to be about money, it has to be people-centred, you don’t have to be rich to do politics.

“In every other democracy that politics has worked, people make donations to support and assist political parties and are not people who have a lot of money but people who believe in their policies and programmes, that is what I want to do because my values and beliefs are built around integrity, responsibility, tolerance, patriotism, excellence, transparency, good governance and meritocracy.

“My vision is to build economic, social, technological and political pillars that drive the nation into first world status within 25 years with focus areas of education, agriculture, infrastructure, political, rule of law and health.

“Under my leadership, the aged will enjoy a fuller life and leave behind a more hope-filled country, the youth will avail themselves to opportunities and help to be achievers, businesses under my presidency will get a stable economy to plan and reliable infrastructure to grow whereas the Diaspora will have a Ghana they can return to, without losing their potential,” Mr Gane touted. -rainbowradioonline.com