I’ll stamp out galamsey …says President as he vows to eradicate galamsey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to end illegal mining and other negative practices that threaten the country’s ecosystem.

In a speech read on his behalf at the 9th Reunion Conference of the Noble Order of Knights and Ladies of Marshall in Accra on Saturday, the President said, government would ensure the enforcement of laws that govern the use of Ghana’s natural resources for the benefit of future generations.

“We are under obligation to leave the future generation a richer, secure and peaceful world and as a government, we are committed to protect, restore and promote the sustainable use of the environment.”

The conference which gathered more than 6000 members of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall (KLOM), a Catholic friendly society, was on the theme, “Management and conservation of the environment”.

Held every five years, the conference also offered the opportunity for Marshallans to fraternise, share ideas and strategise to grow the society.

President Akufo-Addo who lauded the society for their charitable works over the years assured that eco-tourism would be promoted to support the well-being of the citizenry.

“We are conscious about the management of the environment and we will take the necessary steps to protect it for ourselves and future generations,” he maintained.

His Eminence Cardinal Appiah Turkson, Ghana’s only Cardinal at the Vatican, in a speech read on his behalf decried the high destruction of Africa’s green belt resulting in “famine, war and migration crisis” on the continent.

He charged individuals to take up the responsibility of saving the environment in as much as they sought solutions from “government, politicians, scientists and technocrats.”

“Each person must be responsible as co-creators of the environment. We must change our lifestyles and consumption. Our daily simple behaviours can help to change our environment,” Cardinal Turkson observed.

The Cardinal called on African governments to conduct environmental assessment before embarking on projects so not to put the lives of citizens in harm’s way afterwards.

“African countries can only develop in solidarity by renouncing selfish interests and take into account the impact of a project on the environment as means of promoting peace and security.

Let us join forces to make our common home a better place for us, children and future generation,” he insisted.

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, on his part charged Marshallans to promote the conservation of the environment saying, “we must create awareness about issues of the environment on all platforms.”

“The church is optimistic that when we play our roles as ambassadors of a clean environment, everyone will be safe in Ghana,” he maintained.

By Abigail Annoh