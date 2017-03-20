I’ll protect Ghana’s interest – Nyantakyi

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President and member of the FIFA Executive Council, Kwesi Nyantakyi says he would consider the interest of Ghana when it comes to taking decisions that affects his country.

Mr. Nyantakyi will begin his second term on the FIFA Council after he was re – elected onto the FIFA Council for the second term in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking at a press briefing on his return, the Ghana football chief said that even though he is not going to be bias in his dealings as a member of the FIFA council, he will make sure he protects the country’s interest when it comes to taking decisions.

“My election is not an individual effort. I’m a Ghanaian and if a Ghanaian happens to be on an international platform that has the ability or has been charged with the responsibilities of taking decisions which affects Ghana, I Will make sure I protect the interest.” he said.

“It does not mean I will tilt decisions in favour of Ghana whether right or wrong, I will be fair to all because we are to protect and develop African football and the world” he added.

Nyantakyi secured 33 out of the 53 votes with his challenger Leodegar Tenga from Tanzania polling the remaining 20 to win by 62.6%.

Nyantakyi secures a four – year term on the FIFA Council after serving just six months in office in his previous victory for the same position.

By Enoch Ntiamoah