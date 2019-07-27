I’ll execute massive road projects in CR- President assures

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his commitment to execute massive road infrastructure for the Central Region and the nation as a whole, saying, “It is my determination to transform the road sector.”

He said that as candidate during the 2016 elections, he was mocked by his main opponent for stating the bad road network across the country.

“After coming to power, almost everywhere I go, people are complaining about deplorable road network in their communities,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said this during a durbar of chiefs and people at seperate events at the Assin South and Assin North districts.

The two events are part of programmes lined up for the three-day tour of the President.

The President visited Assin Breku and Assin Jakai in the Assin North Districts respectively.

He mentioned a number of roads in the two districts that he said had been on the drawing board for a number of years now.

He further mentioned his commitment towards improving education in the country.

According to him, the introduction of the free SHS programme was not meant for votes but for the human resource development of the nation.

“I did not implement the free SHS policy because of elections but it is based on my commitment to see that every Ghanaian regardless of his or financial standing have access to secondary education,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo further said that, he would continuously work to ensure the transformation of the country and urged Ghanaians to support him in prayers.

He urged the youth to take advantage of the numerous initiatives to contribute their quota towards the development of the nation.

At Assin Jakai, the Paramount Chief of Atandanso traditional area, Oseadeeyo Kwantwi Barima III, in an address, commended President Akufo-Addo for his tremendous efforts to transform the country.

Nana Barima explained that the President in two and half years had carried out bold initiatives geared towards the transformation of the country.

He further highlighted that the introduction of the free SHS had really increase enrolment in schools as well as relieved parents of the burden of financial challenges to educate their children at the SHS level.

The chief appealed to the government to address the problem of inadequate classrooms and dormitory blocks for the Nyankumasi SHS.

He further appealed to the government to provide the school with bus to ease academic work.

Additionally, Nana Barima further called on the President to help rehabilitate roads in the area which he said, were in deplorable state.

At Assin Breku, the Paramount Chief of Owirenkyiman traditional area, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyemsaim VI also catalogued a number of roads that needs to be rehabilitated.

He however commended the President for the numerous initiatives that he had rolled out over the past two and half years.

