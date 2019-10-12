ILGS: Election of MMDCEs to enhance accountability in c’nities

The election of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is expected to accelerate transparency, accountability and probity at local government growth and development in communities.



It will ensure security of tenure that has embedded in it focus on the needs of communities since appointed MMDCEs are often insecure because they may be sacked at any time by the president who appoints them hence focus work on pleasing appointing authority.

However when they are elected that will change because they will now derive their powers from communities and forced to ensure development needs of residents are met since the country is on course to realise constitutional election of MMDCEs.

Dr Ato Arthur, the Head of Local Government Service (ILGS), noted that he had done research and his findings had to do with election of MMDCEs which was about good governance, accountability, transparency and probity.

“In accountability principle, we have upward accountability and downward accountability, when I was appointed by President Agyekum Kufuor to be the District Chief Executive of Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, I was upwardly accountable to the president.



“But today we are talking about downward accountability through election of MMDCEs, how will you be able to respond to cries of residents? You will know if you fail you will be out, we should also be able to deliver public service, if you are elected you can perform better.





“The government has activated processes to amend two clauses in constitution to pave way for election of MMDCEs, allow for political participation at local level elections, two bills seeking amendments to Articles 243(1) and 55(3) for election of MMDCEs, introduction of political party participation in the local elections have been presented to parliament to be passed and also, the Electoral Commission has announced December 17, 2019 for referendum on the election,” Dr Arthur indicated.



Political parties, as well as some civil society organisations, have welcomed the referendum and have urged the citizenry to vote in support of the election, although some have argued the election may bring challenge of excessive expenditure on politics at that level and may eventually result in corruption but stakeholders believe it remains a better option. -citinewsroom.com