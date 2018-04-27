IKCAN-GH donates to Dzorwulu Special School

IKCAN-GH, an agricultural consultant’s agency has donated assorted items to students and staff of the Dzorwulu Special School as part of its corporate social responsibility agenda.

The items include mineral water, assorted drinks, toilet rolls, rice, biscuits among other items.

Briefing the media on the sideline of the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IKCAN-GH, Isaac Agyei-Owusu, said the donation formed part of the company’s vision to give back to society especially the needy and people with disability.

Mr Agyei-Owusu said the company had plans to establish an orphanage to help improve their lives and commended teaching and non-teaching staff for exhibiting passion towards the welfare of the students.

He called on other corporate bodies and individuals to come to the aid of the students.

On his part, the school prefect of the Dzorwulu Special School, Master Isaac Okyere, expressed gratitude to IKCAN-GH for the kind gesture.

