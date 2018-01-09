‘ICONSPT Rehab 2018′ confab launched

The maiden edition of the International Conference on Sports Physical Therapy and Rehab – ICONSPT Rehab 2018 – Africa summit has been launched in Accra for March 2-3 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Under the auspices of the National Sports for All Association-Ghana (NASFAAG) and foreign partners George Fox University USA, the two-day event will provide participants with knowledge on sports therapy and other health related issues associated with sports.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Henry Joel, a member of the organizing team, said Sports Medicine, Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation are the subjects which deals with all the health and physical related conditions of athletes and must be taken seriously.

He said ‘ICONSPT Rehab 2018’, encompasses sports personalities or athletes and individuals who require knowledge on health and wellness issues.

He said there is always lack of applied modern sports and physical therapy research in most African countries and that impedes the rehabilitation and slow recovery rate of injured athletes.

Topics for the event include fitness injury prevention strategies, high intensity training, injury rehabilitation, orthopedic/spine/lower back (bone setting), footwear and barefoot training, injury prevention, Olympic lifting, cross fit, running injuries and training.

Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Saka Acquaye commended organizers for the initiative, adding that it would go a long way to improve upon the health of athletes.

He added that, they would ensure that representatives of the over 40 sporting associations be present at the summit.

The Ministry of Health has also pledged its support for the event which would have several resource persons to assist participants.

