Ibrahimovic nets hat-trick

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made it 15 goals in just 17 Major League Soccer appearances for the Los Angeles Galaxy as his first hat-trick for the club inspired a thrilling win over Orlando City.

The veteran Swedish striker found the net three times after half-time, including twice in the space of four minutes, to see the Galaxy to victory from 3-2 behind at StubHub Center.

His intervention extended the Galaxy’s unbeaten sequence to nine matches, moving them up to third in the MLS Western Conference in the process.

It was Ibrahimovic’s first hat-trick since scoring three for Manchester United in their 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over Saint-Etienne on February 26 last year. – MailOnline