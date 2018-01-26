I was not raped – SHS girl tells police

The Central Regional Police Command has stated that the 18-year-old Senior High School student allegedly captured on video having sex with the former head teacher of Edumanu D/A Basic School Robert Seppey, has denied that she was raped.

This was after a number of suggestions on social media platforms that the girl might have been forced into the act.

Speaking to Citi News, the Regional Command’s Director of Public Affairs, ASP Irene Oppong, said that although investigations were progressing, the head teacher, who is on the run and has been relieved of his post, had not been charged with any crime.

She added that the GES would carry out its own investigations to determine whether Robert Seppey breached any codes of conduct with his actions.

“She’s the victim and she says the man did not rape [her]. It’s up to GES to take over and investigate to see if there is any code of conduct that the man has violated,” she said.

The police had said they were looking for three young men who allegedly leaked the sex tape.

According to the police, the three, Bright Abdulai, Joe and Felix Quarm, are all residents of Breman Adumanu in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region.

The police said the three will be charged with publication or sale of an obscene material.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ASP Oppong said the girl in the video, in her statement to the police, accused the three of circulating the content.

ASP Irene Oppong confirmed that a manhunt for the men had begun, adding that the help of some opinion leaders in the community had been sought to track them down.

“The problem now is the circulation of the video. We have some names, we had information that they circulated the video. For now, we are looking for them and we have invited some to come this morning, others are on the run and we are using opinion leaders to look for them,” she added.