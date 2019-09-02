I did not reprimanded Afenyo Markin —Winneba Zongo chief declares

The Winneba Zongo chief, Alhaji Saliki Sulemana Salaga, has denied media reports that he has written a letter reprimanding the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin,

At a press conference held at his palace here on Friday, Alhaji Salaga categorically denied knowledge of the said letter. One Abdulai Ishak Farakan, who had purported a letter which had actually been written by him (Alhaji Salaga) was rather written by the MP for Effutu.

Abdulai Ishak Farakan, held a press conference some few days ago and made the allegation some of which were posted on social media.

In response at a press conference on Friday which was attended by journalists from the Central Region, and some Moslem leaders in the Winneba Zongo community, Alhaji Salaga, explained that the only letter he wrote was to reprimand Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.

Alhaji Saliki Sulemana Salaga who denied Mr Afenyo Markin forged his signature, insisted that, he personally wrote that letter to express his displeasure with the behavior and attitude of the UEW VC towards the MP for Effutu.

He also expressed his outrage at the manner in which one Salifu Bawa was posting falsehoods on social media against Mr Afenyo Markin and pointed out that he did not give Ishak Farakan the mandate and authority to hold any press conference on his behalf, adding that, “I don’t know him from anywhere.”

The Winneba Zongo chief also cautioned one Kofi Annan, who operates a radio station in Winneba, to desist from using his name on his radio programmes in an attempt to tarnish the image of the Effutu MP.

According to Alhaji Salaga, he was aware some constituencies in the country wished they had an MP in the calibre of Mr Afenyo Markin, “who is so resourceful and hard working” and called on all to ignore the propaganda war being waged against such a hard working MP.

Alhaji Salaga and the other Zongo chiefs at the press conference took turns to shower praises on Hon. Afenyo Markin for sponsoring 24 Moslems from the Winneba Zongo community to Mecca this year.

