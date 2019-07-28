Hot!Lifestyle

I am grateful to all – winner of Live Inside & Win the Ride

July 28, 2019
Gifty Eyram Holyfa poses by her car

Gifty Eyram Holyfa, who was on Friday  crowned winner of the 2019 Edition of the ‘Live Inside &Win the Ride (LIWTR)’ reality show, has expressed her appreciation to  the people of Ghana.

Eyram triumphed over Ada Atayobor, making her the winner of the car through public voting, after a 42-day stay in the Renault Duster SUV.

Speaking to the media shortly after emerging winner in the grand finale which took place at the food court of the Accra Mall, she expressed her appreciation to those who voted for her in making her dream possible.

According to her, “I promised my mother I will win this car for her and I did it. Having the car will make it easier for me to do my rounds as I continue with my brand influencing work. Thank you all for voting for me,” she said.

Mr Ernest Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA), in his statement, said the aim of the competition was to test the endurance levels of competitors and reward the overall winner with a brand new car.

The concept of LIWTR competition by GMA Group, owners of YFM, Happy FM and e. TV Ghana, is to bring together five individuals from different backgrounds across the country to endure sitting together in a car. During that period, contestants are evicted till there is one person left. The ‘last person standing’ wins the car.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

